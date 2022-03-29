‘Unsafe, Unstable' Conditions Reported at Garage Collapse Site Months Prior

As pressure mounts to determine the cause of a deadly partial collapse of the Government Center garage that killed a construction worker over the weekend, new details have emerged about the conditions of the construction site.

A portion of the parking garage collapsed on Saturday, killing 51-year-old Peter Monsini of South Easton and sending another person to the hospital. Monsini's family issued a statement Monday saying they are "in shock trying to process the loss of Peter."

Part of the Government Center garage, which is being demolished, came down after a concrete slab on the ninth floor collapsed. The demolition is all part of the $1.5 billion Bullfinch Redevelopment Project, construction firm John Moriarty & Associates said in a statement. The finished project is expected to include a parking garage surrounded by office and apartment buildings.

NBC10 Boston investigators discovered a call for help to that same construction site months prior to the deadly collapse. Footage of the construction area from Jan. 14, shows a sizable fire rescue response.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to the scanner audio from that night, firefighters were called for a "unsafe, unstable worksite involving a crane." First responders initially planned to stage a rescue operation on Surface road at New Chardon street but later determined it would not be necessary.

Boston police and fire officials did not immediately respond to questions about that call on Jan. 14 that brought first responders to the scene.

A large-scale investigation is now being conducted by Boston police, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden's Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Hayden said Monday his office isn't discarding the possibility of criminal charges.

"Whether some degree of negligence rise to criminality, that's what our investigation will be focused on," Hayden said.

Starting Monday, service is suspended on the Orange Line between North Station and Back Bay and on the Green Line between North Station and Government Center until further notice.

The collapse continues to impact commuters. The MBTA suspended service through the tunnels, which travel beneath the Government Center Parking Garage, as safety inspections are conducted. Subway service on downtown stretches of the Green and Orange Line will remain offline for the foreseeable future.