Investigation Ongoing After Wendy's Employee Shot at Lynn Drive-Thru

An investigation remained ongoing Wednesday morning after a teenaged fast food restaurant worker was hurt in a shooting at a Lynn, Massachusetts, drive-thru, according to police.

The shooting happened at the Wendy's on Boston Street just before 6 p.m., according to the Lynn Police Department.

The worker who was shot was a teenage male, and was taken to a hospital. Police said he is expected to recover from his injuries from the shooting.

Officers on Tuesday night taped off the restaurant after responding to the incident, and began collecting evidence at the scene. A bullet hole was seen in the drive-thru window.

Police were still looking for the shooter as of Wednesday morning.