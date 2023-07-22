Local

Rhode Island

Investigation underway on Capron Street in West Warwick, R.I.

Police said there was no threat to public safety

By Evan Ringle

Police in West Warwick, Rhode Island say they're investigating an incident on Capron Street. Details of the investigation were not given.

"We kindly ask that you avoid the area if possible, as there will be a large police and detective presence for the next several hours," West Warwick Police said in a Facebook post. "More information will be released later."

In the announcement, police said there was no threat to public safety.

