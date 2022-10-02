Local

New Hampshire

Investigators Seek Cause of Fire That Ravaged NH Strip Mall

The Nashua Fire Department says the structure was left unusable by the fire

Investigators in the New Hampshire city of Nashua are trying to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a strip mall, the fire department said in a Saturday news release. 

The fire in the building on Amherst Street that contained a number of businesses was reported about 7:30 p.m. Friday. 

People who were inside a pizza shop and an Asian market left the building before firefighters arrived. The fire was brought under control in about an hour.

There were no injuries. 

The City of Nashua Fire Marshal’s office is trying to determine the cause of the fire.

