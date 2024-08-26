Investigators seek tips in unsolved murder of NH teen found shot to death in his bedroom

Investigators are asking for tips in the 2020 unsolved murder of a New Hampshire teen found shot to death in his bedroom.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella issued a plea Monday for the public to share any information that could aid in the 2020 Labor Day weekend homicide of 19-year-old Michael Kenneth Mowry III.

Authorities say that Mowry was found fatally shot inside his bedroom at his home at 64 Monroe Drive, Apartment 1, in Rochester, on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 following a home invasion robbery carried out around 3 a.m. by four men wearing masks. The shooting was reported to 911 around 3:15 a.m., and Mowry was already dead when police arrived. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the neck and the manner of death was homicide.

Until now, however, authorities had released few details about their investigation.

Investigators now say they've identified a vehicle used by the masked individuals to flee the incident and believe the men responsible for the murder have ties to Haverhill, Massachusetts, or the greater Merrimack Valley area.

Other young residents who lived at the home with Mowry have been interviewed and are not considered suspects, according to the attorney general's office.

Mowry's obituary said he was a 2019 graduate of Kingswood Regional High School in Wolfeboro and a former student at Spaulding High Scool in Rochester and the Paul Elementary School in Wakefield. He also attended Great Bay Community College in the fall of 2019.

“Mikie was a generous and loving kid who cherished his family, especially his three younger brothers, who really looked up to him," Mowry's mother, Aimee Lussier, said in a statement shared by the attorney general's office. "He was incredibly affectionate and gave the best hugs. When we told him we loved him, he always responded, 'I love you more.’ He had just moved into his first apartment and had everything to look forward to. He loved playing baseball and was in talks with a coach from Great Bay about playing for their team. Now, we will never see him play baseball or witness the adult he would have grown into. The agony of his murder has been unbearable, made even harder because we don’t know who did this or why."

Any tips in Mowry's murder can be reported anonymously by calling the Rochester CrimeLine at 603-335-6500 or by texting tips to 274637 with TEXT4CASH in the body of the text. Rewards of up to $1,000 will be given for tips that lead to an arrest.