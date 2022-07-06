Ipswich Police Warn Residents of Discovery of Hate Flyers in Town

Police in Ipswich have warned residents to be on alert for flyers with hateful messaging linked to a neo-Nazi group that have surfaced in town.

According to Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas and interim Town Manager Mary Gallivan, the flyers appear to be an attempt at recruiting from the Nationalist Social Club, a group described by the Anti-Defamation League as a neo-Nazi group with small chapters in New England, across the U.S. and abroad.

"We are actively investigating this matter and are asking residents to assist us in identifying those who distributed these pamphlets," Nikas said. "Hatred has no place in Ipswich, where our sense of community is one of our great strengths."

Police said that flyers in plastic bags containing rocks appeared in several yards over the weekend, apparently thrown from cars. No residents reported any contact with individuals suspected of distributing the flyers, police said.

Police are asking residents who received flyers to review any security cameras they may have in order to help identify who's responsible for distribution of the hate messages.

"The Town of Ipswich rejects hatred in all of its forms," Gallivan said. "This is a welcoming community where partnerships, diversity, and unity are among what makes this a great place to live. I hope anyone attempting to spread hatred will stay out of our community."

Anyone with information surrounding the incident is asked to call Ipswich Police at 978-356-4343.