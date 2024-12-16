Feds announce arrests of 2 Iranian men tied to fatal drone strike

Federal authorities have arrested two Iranian men in connection with a fatal drone strike that killed three U.S. service members and injured dozens more, FBI Boston said Monday.

The two men were arrested on export violations and for providing material support to Iran, FBI Boston posted on X, the platform formally known as Twitter.

The U.S. Attorney's Office and FBI are expected to provide more details at a press conference scheduled for 5:15 p.m. EST. It will be streamed in the player above.

The FBI didn't immediately specify what incident they were investigating. Three U.S. troops were killed in a January drone strike carried out by Iran-backed militant groups at a base near the Syrian border in northeast Jordan.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.