Irish firefighter accused of raping woman in Boston due in court

Terrence Crosbie of the Dublin Fire Brigade allegedly assaulted a 28-year-old woman back in March at the famed Omni Parker House hotel after meeting her at the Black Rose bar.

A firefighter from Ireland accused of raping a woman in Boston nearly three months ago is expected in court Monday.

Terrence Crosbie of Dublin was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport in March after he was trying to fly back to Ireland.

Crosbie was in Boston with members of the Dublin Fire Brigade for the St. Patrick's Day parade, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

He allegedly assaulted a 28-year-old woman at the famed Omni Parker House hotel after meeting her at the Black Rose bar.

Crosbie was indicted last week and will be arraigned Monday.

