Is climate change behind a growing rat problem in Boston?

Rats are certainly not a new problem for Boston — in fact, it seems to have gotten worse over the years, and a new study suggests that climate change may be part of the reason.

The study has tracked rat sightings in 16 cities across the globe, including Boston.

Boston was one of 11 cities where researchers saw a "significant increase" in rat numbers.

The study suggested that cities that saw greater temperature increases tended to see bigger increases in rat sightings.

That could be for a few reasons. Scientists believe that warmer temperatures could mean more rats surviving the winter, and more opportunity for them to forage and reproduce.

Believe it or not — Boston was not at the top of the list for cities that had the biggest increase in sightings. Washington D.C. took the top spot out of the 16 cities in the study.

Some cities even saw declines in sightings, including New Orleans and Lousville.

This was a complex study, outlining several possible factors influencing how many rats are in cities.

A huge challenge that remains is finding a way to consistently track rat population numbers.