Coldplay is coming to Gillette Stadium.

The band announced its 2025 North American tour dates on Tuesday morning, which includes a July 15 show in Foxborough. Other dates include Las Vegas, Denver, El Paso, Toronto, Madison, Nashville and Miami.

The Boston show will include a "mystery guest" to be announced at a later date, the band said.

Fans can sign up for the ticket presale now through Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. here for first access to tickets. The artist presale begins on Oct. 11, at 9 a.m. The general on-sale begins Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Gillette Stadium had teased the possibility of a local tour stop on Monday morning with a post on X using the hashtag #MOTSWT, referencing Coldplay's upcoming Music of the Spheres World Tour, along with a video showing a promotion for the tour on Gillette Stadium's 22,000-square-foot video board.

Coldplay just released its 10th studio album, and is fresh off a spot as the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" and will perform on the "TODAY" show on Tuesday morning.