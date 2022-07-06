Local

Massachusetts

Is Massachusetts a Dog State or a Cat State?

If you’re a dog lover, the findings in Massachusetts may surprise you

By Katelyn Flint

Many people may not know there are dog states and cat states. However, it appears it is an issue with two strongly opposing sides.

A new survey is giving us a closer look at where people stand when it comes to their furry friends and their loyalty to them. The survey, conducted by “time2play,” heard from more than 3,000 people across the U.S.

The findings in Massachusetts may surprise you (if you’re a dog lover, that is). Massachusetts is a cat state, according to the findings.

The Commonwealth ranked up there with Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Michigan for states leaning feline instead of canine. When it comes to the big picture, the U.S. is split on the issue, with 25 states going for cats and another 25 for dogs.

When it comes to flooding your social media feeds, the survey found that of pet owners who post, just over 56% of them are dog parents. So, dog owners seem to be snapping and sharing their pet pics more.

