Isolated Thunderstorms Persist Through Weekend

It was a warm humid day across the region. Showers and thunderstorms will taper off later on this evening and through the overnight. Some fog will develop at the coast.

Sunday is looking quieter, but hot and humid with high temperatures approaching 90° in most communities. It’s possible one or two towns may see an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon. Don’t expect storms to be as widespread as they were today.

The back door cold front that move through today will move back to the north Monday as a warm front. Additional showers and thunderstorms will develop. On and off showers and storms are possible throughout the rest of the week. Better rain chances look to develop during the day on Friday.

It’s possible that the remnants of either Marco or Laura could move in. We desperately need the rain with many locations in New England experiencing severe drought conditions and rainfall deficits approaching 10 inches since January 1.