Israeli farmer shares how he saved 120 people from Oct. 7 Hamas attack

An Israeli farmer who saved the lives of 120 people who were at the Supernova music festival during the Oct. 7 attack is now sharing his story in the United States.

Oz Davidian sat down with NBC10 Boston after spending the week speaking to groups in the Boston area.

"We woke up that morning to unusual activity," Oz said through a translator. "I essentially just drove my car towards the children, opened the door and said come on in and drove them out to the two villages that I know."

He did that dozens of times while under threat of gunfire and driving past burnt-out cars and dead bodies. The dash camera on his truck captured each rescue.

"First of all, I am not a hero," Oz said while choking back tears. "The real heroes are those 120 kids that I was able to get out of there."

Oz came to Boston to share his story five months after the attack in his home country.

He was invited by the Lappin Foundation, a Beverly-based nonprofit organization that runs programs for Jewish youth. He shared his story with several groups last week, including at MIT and Harvard.

"Oz has this incredible story of heroism and courage of people taking care of each other and I think it was really important for people to witness and remember, especially in the face of widespread antisemitism," said Sarah Ovadia, director of development for the Lappin Foundation.

Oz told NBC10 Boston he didn't tell his story for nearly five months because it's been so hard.

"I am telling my story because it needs to be told and that can happen anywhere in the world," he said.

And it's why Oz said he will continue to tell his story anywhere that he goes.