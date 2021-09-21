‘It Freaked Me Out': Trip Wires Placed on Midstate Trail in Spencer

Police in Spencer, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find the person responsible for placing trip lines on the Midstate Trail.

"When I realized what this was, I just kind of wanted to get out of there," said Sarah Gates of Leominster. "It freaked me out, and I wanted to get away from it."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Monday night, Gates described the disturbing discovery she made Sunday afternoon while hiking the trail on the Spencer-Leicester line with her friend.

"I tripped and I looked back and I thought I tripped on a branch, and I saw a yellow rope tied between two trees," Gates said.

In this case, the two wires were about 15 feet apart.

"It was probably four to five inches off the ground, ankle-height," she said.

People who live along the trail say it's unsettling.

"That could really hurt somebody," said Megan Veroneau of Spencer. "That's messed up."

The trip lines were found on a portion of the trail near a house, not too far from the road.

Gates says she snapped photos of the lines, warned hikers on a social media group and called police.

The Spencer Police Department says parts of the trail are very remote, and getting help fast could be a problem if someone falls down and gets hurt.

"Those trails are beautiful. They're so much fun to hike on, and to think someone would intentionally want to hurt someone that's out there enjoying the beautiful trails is really upsetting," Gates said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 508-885-6333.