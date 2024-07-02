Karen Read

‘It was devastating': Friend of John O'Keefe reacts to mistrial in Karen Read case

John Jackson, a longtime friend of O'Keefe is especially concerned about the impact on the O’Keefe family

By John Moroney

NBC Universal, Inc.

With a mistrial declared in the case against Karen Read, the people who knew and loved John O'Keefe are left without answers and with a daunting prospect of another high-profile trial ahead.

John Jackson, a longtime friend of O'Keefe, spoke with NBC10 Boston about the outcome of this first trial. He’s upset, but he’s especially concerned about the impact on the O’Keefe family.

"It's tough to put into a short interview like this, but he was a tremendous man," Jackson said of O'Keefe. "I met him in college. Best friend college, you know. We did everything together."

Jackson says he does not look forward to the prospects of a second trial for Karen Read.

”The worst part about this is for the O’Keefes, really. You just feel so bad. You don’t want to see them go through this again. It was devastating.”

Jackson says he’s known the O’Keefe family for years and that they are being treated unfairly, especially online.

"Stop talking about the O’Keeffe in a negative way. Pray for them, support them, do what you can for the O’Keefe family. They just don’t deserve this," he said.

Jackson says O’Keefe was godfather to his now 16-year-old daughter. The former Boston police officer also raised his own niece and nephew after his sister and brother-in-law passed away.

”It didn’t surprise us at all, but it certainly changed his life in a lot of great ways. Those kids are amazing.”

Jackson owns a ball cap with his friend’s badge number. He says he watched the entire trial and can’t understand how people can ignore the evidence.

”The story was made up by Karen and the defense team. The defense attorneys made up a story and people listening to these defense attorneys like, like whatever they say is gospel. They’re defense attorneys. They’re selling a story and these people bought it.”

Jackson knows Karen Read, but declined to comment on his opinion of her when we asked.

The state has said it intends to retry the case. Meanwhile, the former lead investigator, Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor, has been relieved of his duty and reassigned.

