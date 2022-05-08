It Will Take Time to Create Maine Sports Betting Regulations

Maine is joining a group of more than 30 states that allow sports betting, but the first legal wagers may not happen until 2024.

Milton Champion, executive director of Maine’s gambling control unit, told the Bangor Daily News that he won’t cut any corners when it comes to establishing regulations for the new gambling segment in Maine.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The new law championed by Gov. Janet Mills gives Native American tribes in Maine exclusive control of mobile sports betting, which is expected to account for 85% of revenue. In-person licenses are set aside for casinos and off-track betting parlors. There is a 10% tax on proceeds.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rules and regulations will need to be drafted after the law takes effect this summer and the state hires two employees to oversee sports betting, Champion said.

Public hearings and written comments are required, a process that Champion said could take from eight months to a year and half to complete.

Austin Muchmore, Hollywood Casino general manager in Bangor, said people have been asking for years to place bets on sports.

“We’re glad to at least finally be able to say, ‘Yes, it’s law,’” he told WABI-TV. “Unfortunately, it’s going to take longer than I think most people expect.”