‘It's a miracle': Lawrence florist recovering after being freed from under vehicle

Days after being pinned under her own vehicle in Lawrence, Massachusetts, a florist is on her way to a full recovery.

Zoa Mendez, the 73-year-old founder of Mendez Flowers in Lawrence, was delivering a floral arrangement Thursday when her vehicle rolled over her leg, leaving her trapped. A group of bystanders rushed over to lift the vehicle off of her.

"Thank God she is doing well, she is recovering, slowly but shortly," her daughter, Zoa Rosario, told NBC10 Boston and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra Monday. "She was able to get up and put weight on both feet."

Rosario says Mendez suffered a minor fracture in her left leg and had to undergo surgery on her other leg. She is recovering at Lawrence General Hospital.

Bystanders lifted a vehicle off a woman after it rolled over her leg, trapping her.

Lidenny Deogracia was among the good Samaritans who helped Thursday, calling 911. She works at Lawrence General Hospital and went to see her. She said Monday she's overjoyed that Mendez is doing well.

"So incredibly thankful and grateful for the people that just responded so quickly and ran out to her and called the ambulance," Rosario said. "It's a miracle."

Mendez and her sister, Constancia, started the flower shop about 30 years ago.

"Thank you very much, all the people," Constancia Mendez said Monday. "There are a lot of good people in Lawrence. Thank you, thank you very much."

The family is also thankful to the support they have received from the community. Mayor Brian DePeña, who is close to the family, commended the heroic actions of those who helped rescue Mendez.