It's Election Day. Here's What to Expect at Mass. Polling Places

Added security will be patrolling the polling places when they open at 7 a.m. across Massachusetts Tuesday.

In addition to the 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard activated by Gov. Charlie Baker, police officers will be stationed at the polls Tuesday to maintain order.

Secretary of State William Galvin assured the public that it's safe to vote when announcing the added security measures for Election Day during a Monday press briefing.

“I would like to point out that in Massachusetts, every polling location will have a police officer present," Galvin said Monday. "The purpose of the police officer is to keep order."

Political activity is barred from within 150 feet of voting area, Galvin noted, and law enforcement officials will enforce those rules.

Polls are open throughout the state from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Galvin encouraged people to plan to vote outside of peak hours to avoid lines or waiting outside.

Find your polling place on the secretary of state's website.

Secretary of State William Galvin announced Monday he expects in-person voting in Massachusetts to be carried out in an orderly fashion during Tuesday's elections while also expecting a record voter turnout.

Galvin expects 1.3 million people to show up at the polls Tuesday on top of the 2.3 million who have already voted early, either by mail or in person.

Unofficial results are expected to be released Tuesday night, according to Galvin. Any ballots dropped off at polling stations will be processed by that station, and those numbers will be available to the public. Mail-in ballots have been "pre-processed" and local election officials will "tabulate them as soon as possible."

Officials results, however, won't be available until all votes are counted including those ballots that come from military and oversees voters, which will continue to be accepted until Nov. 10.

Baker signed an order to make 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard available on Monday in case local officials need help maintaining public safety at election sites or to "protect opportunities to exercise first amendment rights during large scale events."