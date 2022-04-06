Local

Boston

It's Electric! Mayor Wu Rolls Out Plan To Buy Electric School Buses

Wu also announced a new "train the trainer" program which is expected to train students and City fleet managers in electric vehicle maintenance

By Kevin Boulandier

NBC10 Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu unveiled a new plan Wednesday to buy 20 school buses electric for the upcoming school year.

This initial announcement is the first step in Wu's plan to have a full electrification of the city's fleet of vehicles by 2030.

"Climate justice is racial and economic justice and this moment requires an urgent, all hands on deck approach to reduce emissions," said Wu.

The pilot program is expected to begin in the next eight to 10 months as the city will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to pay for the new buses.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wu also announced a new "train the trainer" program which is expected to train students and City fleet managers in electric vehicle maintenance through partnerships with the Public Works Department and Madison Park Technical Vocational High School.

Wu says the city currently has 739 buses, which makes up 11% of the city's municipal emissions. She says the city has been transitioning buses from diesel to liquid propane since 2016, as that reduces emissions and costs.

More Boston news

19 hours ago

Boston Bar Under Review After Deadly Stabbing of Marine, Could Lose Liquor License

Boston 3 hours ago

A New COVID Strain Has Been Detected – Here's What Boston Doctors Are Saying About It

Boston Calling 1 hour ago

Nine Inch Nails Replace Foo Fighters at Boston Calling After Taylor Hawkins' Death

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsclimate changeMichelle Wuelectric vehicles
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us