‘It's Frustrating': Bobcat Stolen From Peabody Man's Landscaping Business

A business owner in Peabody, Massachusetts, is out tens of thousands of dollars -- and without necessary equipment to run his business -- after his Bobcat was stolen this week.

The Bobcat, used for landscaping and plowing, was stolen from a commercial property near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Centennial Drive sometime between early Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, according to John Marotta, the owner of Marotta Landscaping.

Marotta spoke to NBC10 Boston Friday night but could not go into detail about surveillance video or other details of the case, which is under investigation.

“It’s frustrating. You work real hard, you do the right thing every day, and to see something like that stolen from you, it kind of puts you in a confusing spot,” Marotta said.

Marotta told NBC10 Boston that insurance only covered part of the cost to get another Bobcat, they are difficult to find, and with supply chain delays buying a new Bobcat could take more than 9 months.

“I’ll have to make it work, unless it comes up, unless it shows up. I don’t really know any other option at this point,” Marotta said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peabody police at 978-531-1212.