It's Officially Mud Season in Vermont

Residents say the mud patches on gravel roads are far worse than previous years

Residents in northern New England say the mud patches on gravel roads are far worse than previous years and they’re getting stuck in the mud.

Georgeann Faller told The Valley News she got stuck in a mud patch near her house in Thetford, Vermont on Wednesday, and again on Friday, and she hasn’t seen roads like this in her seven years living near the border with New Hampshire.

Ted Kenyon said he has pulled four cars of the mud with his tractor in South Royalton, Vermont.

“I’m 80 years old and I’ve lived here 55 years, and I’ve never seen the roads this bad,” Kenyon said Saturday.

March is a notorious month in New England for rain and mud as the snow melts and the ground thaws. Warming temperatures later in April and May dry out the muddy paths. Since Wednesday, local social media groups and community listservs have been full of alerts about roads to avoid.

Kyle Blakeman, owner of Blakeman Towing in Tunbridge, Vermont, said he has received probably 100 calls from stranded motorists since Thursday but could respond to only about 25 of them.

