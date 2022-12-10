Local

Massachusetts

‘It's Unbelievable': Moroccan Community in Mass. Celebrates Team's Big World Cup Win

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

The local Moroccan community packed the Casablanca Pastry Shop in Revere, Massachusetts, all night Saturday celebrating Morocco’s big win in the World Cup earlier in the day.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Asmae El Bidaoui. “We didn’t think we’ll get this far but we’re so, so happy.”

Moments after the 1-0 quarterfinals victory, large crowds headed to Revere Beach as so many people who were cheering for Morocco wanted to celebrate together.

“We’re so happy,” said Hajar Slaoui. “Big achievement for us, for the Moroccan team.”

The sizable Moroccan community was very eager to honor Morocco’s win over Portugal in the quarterfinals.

Morocco will now be the first African nation in the World Cup semifinals. And now a World Cup is within reach.

“Our dream is close to being realized,” said Hind Ouicheddane. “Thank you, Morocco.”

Morocco advanced to the semifinals of the World Cup after defeating the Portugal 1-0.

Morocco had been considered an underdog but has now notched thrilling upset wins over heavy hitters like Belgium, Spain and now Portugal.

Morocco will now face another European power, taking on France in the semifinal on Wednesday.

