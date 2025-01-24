Jabrill Peppers set to testify in second day of his domestic violence trial: Watch live at 9 a.m.

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers will return to the stand Friday in his trial -- defending himself against domestic violence charges.

During the first day of court, his accuser shared her side of how the night in question transpired. It's a stark difference from Peppers' interpretation.

Both Peppers and his accuser say they weren't ever exclusive, but admit they hunt out together multiple times before the night in question. They'd had several casual sexual encounters, but the night of Oct. 5, 2024 was unlike any of the others.

The victim said after the two met up at a club in the early-morning hours, they went back to Peppers' Braintree condo. But during their night, she claims Peppers became angry when she received a phone call from another man while the two were in bed.

That's when the 34-year-old woman said Peppers grabbed her around the neck, smashed her head against the wall, assaulted and pushed her down a flight of stairs.

“He grabbed me by the neck and slammed me against the wall,” the woman said, at times getting emotional. “My feet weren’t touching the wall and he was holding me up against the wall.”

She called police shortly thereafter, but from the moment after the alleged attack until police arrived, Peppers took videos on his cellphone asking the woman to leave his home.

Peppers claims the reason he asked the woman to leave that night was because she wanted to have unprotected sex.

The attorney for Peppers, Marc Brofsky, challenged the woman’s account and the extent of her injuries during cross-examination — noting she waited to call the police until she left Peppers' house and didn't go to the hospital for treatment of injuries she sustained to her face and knee.

“If your head was smashed open, you were strangled and you were thrown down a set of stairs and you had serious injuries, wouldn’t you go to the hospital,” Brofsky asked the woman.

He also brought up a $9.5 million civil lawsuit the woman has filed against Peppers, noting she was “looking for money.”

But the woman disputed that it was about money, saying, “You can't put a number on trauma.” She said she was also looking for an apology and for Peppers to get counseling for anger management.

In the early morning after the alleged assault, Peppers answered the door shirtless, nodding his head and telling police, “I know what is going on,” according to court documents. He was arrested without incident.

Police said they found a clear plastic bag at the home containing a white powder, which later tested positive for cocaine.

On Thursday, Peppers admitted to cocaine possession ahead of his domestic violence trial. That was continued without finding, according to The Boston Globe, which means if he stays out of trouble over the next four months the charge will be dropped.

Peppers will be back on the stand Friday morning, and there is serious belief that the jury will begin its deliberations afterward.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.