Jack Connors, Boston philanthropist, business leader, dies at 82

Jack Connors, a Boston philanthropist, advertising magnate and political powerbroker, died Tuesday of cancer, according to The Boston Globe.

His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from politicians to business and religious leaders.

“Massachusetts lost a champion today and I have lost a friend," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said. "Jack Connors was a leader in business, but his most lasting legacy will come from his generosity and philanthropy. Jack spent his life trying to make Massachusetts and this country a fairer, more inclusive place - and he succeeded. From the creation of Camp Harbor View to his advocacy for education, health care, and community, Jack’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he transformed. We all owe Jack Connors an enormous debt of gratitude. My deepest condolences go to his wife, Eilleen, his children, his grandchildren, and his many devoted family members and friends.”

Cardinal Sean O'Malley also issued a statement praising Connors' "life of civic leadership and Christian generosity."

"Jack Connors has gone to God and left us all with the legacy of a life lived in the service of others," he added. "To his wife Eileen, to his four children and their spouses, and his thirteen grandchildren I extend my prayers and consolation."

"The tributes to Jack’s legacy will undoubtably come from many sources, commending his leadership in the world of commerce, his vision of what a good society should be, and his seemingly endless generosity to others. When I first came as Archbishop of Boston, Jack offered his assistance, a gift which has been of enormous value to the Church and to me personally over the past twenty years."

"We have lost a great friend and a great leader of our common life in Greater Boston, but we are a better community of neighbors, friends, and citizens because he lived and worked among us for so long. May he rest in peace and may his legacy be continued."

Connors was one of the founders of the advertising firm Hill, Holiday, Connors, Cosmopulos, served on numerous boards and helped create Camp Harbor View, a summer program for middle-school kids from some of Boston's poorest neighborhoods.

He was also an advisor and fundraiser for some of the state's most prominent politicians, including Healey, former Massacusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, former Boston mayors Thomas Menino and Marty Walsh, and current Mayor Michelle Wu.

Connors said in a 2018 interview with the Boston Business Journal that when he looks back on his life, he feels that he “won the lottery.”

“There's nothing to indicate that anybody ever nominated me most likely to succeed,” he said in the interview. “And, so, I like to think that most of my life at the moment is helping people who could use the help.”

Connors leaves behind his wife, a daughter, and three sons, among other family members. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.