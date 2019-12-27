Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer Causes Major Impact on Maine Turnpike in Gray

A jackknifed tractor-trailer is causing major delays on the Maine Turnpike in Gray, according to the Turnpike Authority.

The incident happened on the Maine Pike southbound near mile 63, causing all lanes in the area to shut down. Drivers are urged to exit at Exit 63 and can reenter at Exit 53.

All southbound traffic from north of Auburn is required to exit at Exit 75.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear. Injuries were not immediately reported.

The incident comes as freezing rain creates icy conditions on the roads. Motorists are encouraged to slow their speed and keep their distance from other vehicles.