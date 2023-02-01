Local

Woburn

Jackpot-Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold at Woburn Gas Station

Another Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Massachusetts just last week

By Matt Fortin

A display holds Mega Million lottery ticket wagering cards at Ted's State Line Mobil station, Jan. 5, 2023, in Methuen, Mass.
Charles Krupa/AP

A lottery player won a jackpot prize after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Greater Boston gas station.

During Tuesday night's drawing for the Mega Millions, a ticket that was sold at a Phillips 66 Gibbs gas station in Woburn hit for an impressive $31 million.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were 7-9-18-29-39, with a 13 Mega Ball.

The cash option for Tuesday's jackpot is $16.5 million.

The next drawing will be on Friday night, with an estimated jackpot of $20 million.

Last week, a Mega Millions ticket sold in Belchertown won a $31 million jackpot, making this the second time in just the past two weeks that a jackpot prize has been won in the Bay State.

This article tagged under:

Woburn
