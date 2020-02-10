Local
Jackson Laboratory Gets Funding Boost for Genetics Research

The biggest piece of the money is a more than $1.2 million award for a project to identify patients with genetic infertility.

The federal government has awarded about $2.8 million to a Maine science lab for projects that will focus on genetics.

The National Science Foundation and National Institutes of Health have awarded the money to The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor. The biggest piece of the money is a more than $1.2 million award for a project designed to develop clinical tests for identifying patients with genetic mechanisms of infertility.

That piece of the grant will also support educational activities that will create new evolutionary genomics education and research opportunities in Maine.

