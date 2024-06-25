Jacob Wirth owner ‘heartbroken' over fire that ravaged building

A yearslong effort to reopen the famed Theater District restaurant Jacob Wirth suffered a huge blow Monday when a fire caused millions of dollars in damage to the building.

Boston firefighters battled the four-alarm blaze at 31-37 Stuart St. overnight into Tuesday. No injuries were reported. By the time it was put down, the fire had caused an estimated $3 million in damages, according to the Boston Fire Department.

A group that includes City Realty and Royale Entertainment Group executives has been working to renovate and reopen the historic beer hall. Founded in 1868, Jacob Wirth drew generations of Bostonians and tourists, drawn to its beer, bratwurst and sing-a-longs, until it closed in 2018 after suffering damage in a fire.

The new ownership group bought the three-story property in February 2023 after leasing the site for more than a year. The reopening has been stymied by multiple delays, in part because of the need to address the previous fire damage. Because the building’s interior is a city landmark, the redevelopment has required an unusual amount of scrutiny by city officials.

“We’re heartbroken over the fire that occurred late last evening. We’ve been working diligently to restore this landmark building, first opened in 1868, to continue the great legacy of Jacob Wirth for future generations,” Royale executive Jamison LaGuardia said in a statement on behalf of Jacob Wirth Realty Trust.

