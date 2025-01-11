18-year-old arrested for murder in September shooting, Boston police say

An 18-year-old has been arrested on a murder charge more than three months after a deadly shooting in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Boston police say Jason Douglas, of Quincy, was taken into custody around 4:20 p.m. Friday in connection with the September 2024 shooting death of 19-year-old Quami Clarke.

Police allege Douglas fatally shot Clarke around 9:22 p.m. on Sept. 23 at 277 Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. Officers responded that night to multiple reports of gunfire at the Mildred Hailey Boston Housing Authority Apartments and found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers could be heard shouting "Shots fired" and "Man down!" in police radio audio.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. He was later identified as Clarke, of Boston.

Police had released little information in their investigation to this point. They previously announced a 19-year-old from Boston who was found running from the shooting scene was arrested on outstanding warrants and firearms violations, but that individual was not charged with the shooting itself.

There was no immediate word from police on how they identified Douglas as the alleged gunman. Douglas was taken into custody by the Boston Police Department fugitive apprehension unit after they executed an arrest warrant at 35 Tyler Street in Quincy on Friday, with support from Quincy police.

Douglas is charged with murder, possession of a large capacity feeding device; carrying a loaded firearm without a license; unlawful possession of ammunition; and carrying a firearm without a license (second offense). It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney who could speak to the charges. Douglas is scheduled to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court.