James White Inactive for Patriots-Seahawks Game After Father Dies in Car Crash

James White inactive for Patriots vs. Seahawks after father's death originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots will be without running back James White in Sunday night's Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.
Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 South Florida reports that White's father died in a car crash Sunday, and that his mom is in critical condition.
The Patriots will have Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and rookie J.J. Taylor active at running back versus the Seahawks.
Here is the full list of inactive players for the Patriots:
--QB Jarrett Stidham
--RB James White
--TE Dalton Keene
--OT Korey Cunningham
--OLB Josh Uche
--DB Myles Bryant
Here are the Seahawks' inactives:
--RB Deejay Dallas
--WR Phillipp Dorsett II
--OT Cedric Ogbuehi
--DE Alton Robinson
--LB D'Andre Walker