A year and a half ago, it was reported that a Brookline ice cream shop would be expanding to Cambridge, and now we have learned that the new location is on the verge of opening.

A message sent by Leah Klein of City Living Boston (via an Instagram reel from the business) mentions that Jamie's Ice Cream Co. plans to debut in its new space on Kirkland Street near the Cambridge/Somerville line on January 10, joining the original on Station Street in Brookline Village along with a cafe called Brothers & Sisters Co. which is adjacent to the Brookline business. Based on the offerings at the Brookline shop, expect to see a variety of ice cream flavors at the store in Cambridge, presumably including a few dairy-free options which can also be found the Brookline location.

The address for the new location of Jamie's Ice Cream Co. in Cambridge is 86 Kirkland Street, Cambridge, MA, 02138. The website for Jamie's (and Brothers & Sisters Co.) is at https://www.brothersandsistersco.com/

