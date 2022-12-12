Janet Jackson Announces Together Again Tour, Including Show in Mass.

Pop music icon Janet Jackson is hitting the road in 2023 with her newly-announced Together Again Tour, which includes a stop in Massachusetts.
Ms. Jackson announced her upcoming tour, which will feature special guest Lucacris, during an Instagram Live Monday morning.
"We will be together again, very soon," the Grammy award-winning songstress said on the live broadcast. "I miss you guys so much and I can't wait to see you."
Fan presale begins on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. General sales will begin on Friday Dec. 16 at 11 a.m.
The "Together Again" tour makes over 30 stops across the U.S., including a show on May 19 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. The show's name comes from Jackson's 1997 hit of the same title, which came off her critically-acclaimed album, "The Velvet Rope."
Jackson's last proper tour was the multi-leg State of the World Tour, which was followed by a brief Las Vegas residency and then a tour commemorating 30 years of "Rhythm Nation 1814."
Jackson had teased an upcoming album and tour called "Black Diamond" in February 2020, but neither came to fruition amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Jackson raising her now five-year-old son.
The pop star promised fans that they'll be able to enjoy new music when she hits the road in 2023.
Here's a list of shows Jackson is scheduled to play during the Together Again Tour:
- Hollywood, Florida — April 14
- Orlando, Florida — April 19
- Savannah, Georgia — April 21
- Birmingham, Alabama — April 22
- Columbia, South Carolina — April 25
- Atlanta, Georgia — April 27
- Memphis, Tennessee — April 29
- St. Louis, Missouri — April 30
- Kansas City, Missouri — May 2
- Nashville, Tennessee — May 4
- Bristow, Virginia — May 6
- New York, New York — May 9
- Charlotte, North Carolina — May 12
- Baltimore, Maryland — May 13
- Virginia Beach, Virginia — May 14
- Mansfield, Massachusetts — May 19
- Atlantic City, New Jersey — May 20
- Toronto, Ontario — May 23
- Detroit, Michigan — May 24
- Noblesville, Indiana — May 26
- Tinley Park, Illinois — May 27
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin — May 28
- St. Paul, Minnesota — May 30
- Dallas, Texas — June 2
- Houston, Texas — June 3
- Austin, Texas — June 4
- Phoenix, Arizona — June 7
- Irvine, California — June 9
- Los Angeles, California — June 10
- San Diego, California — June 11
- Mountain View, California — June 16
- Portland, Oregon — June 20
- Seattle, Washington — June 21
Fans can sign up on Jackson's mailing list for a passcode to the fan pre-sale.
Janet Jackson is known for her extensive discography that features hits like "All for You" and "Control," as well as her complicated choreographies and lyrics that explore themes ranging from poverty to sexuality.