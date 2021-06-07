Janey to Give Public Safety Update After Declaring ‘New Direction' for Boston Police

Boston Mayor Kim Janey will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to "share the latest updates relating to public safety."

The 3 p.m. briefing comes as Janey eyes a "new direction" for the Boston Police Department amid controversy around its commissioner. Janey is due to decide whether to remove Police Commissioner Dennis White after a disciplinary hearing over his domestic violence allegations last week.

White was accused in 1999 of hitting and threatening to shoot his then-wife, who was also a police officer. White has vehemently denied it and claimed he was the target of a campaign of false allegations.

The hearing took place behind closed doors despite requests from White's attorney that the proceeding be public.

Janey said Tuesday that her office was reviewing video submitted by White's family claiming he was the victim, not the aggressor, of domestic violence in his former marriage, but Janey suggested she still intended to "move in a new direction" after the hearing.

The mayor repeatedly mentioned the "blue wall of silence" as something that needed to be broken down in the Boston Police Department. She also referenced the investigation's finding that White struck a 19-year-old woman in 1993 "over a fight around $10."

White was appointed quickly by then-mayor and now U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh following the resignation of former Commissioner William Gross, but worked for two days in the position before Walsh suspended him after the Boston Globe inquired about past allegations of domestic violence contained in court records.

Walsh has denied prior knowledge of the allegations, despite Gross and White asserting that Walsh would have been briefed on White's internal affairs file as part of any promotion process.

If Janey does fire White, as expected, the mayor suggested that the search for a permanent replacement could take months and may not be concluded before the city elects a new mayor in November.

Janey is one of six major candidates seeking to replace Walsh on a full-time basis, along with City Councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell and Annissa Essaibi George, state Rep. Jon Santiago and the city's economic development chief John Barros.

Last week, Janey sidestepped questions by host Jim Braude about whether she thought she had the authority as acting mayor to name a permanent police commissioner, or whether she could guarantee a search would stretch beyond the election.

"I would make sure that our search committee, if this is the route we're going, lays out a timeline and a process by which we will get there. But what I will say, and be very clear, is that we will not put forth a process that would be rushed and have a candidate or finalists who has not been fully vetted," Janey said.

State House News Service contributed to this report.