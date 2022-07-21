Janitor Arrested After Hidden Camera Found in Bathroom, Foxborough Police Say

A janitor has been arrested and charged after a hidden camera was discovered in a bathroom at a business in Foxborough, Massachusetts, according to police.

Police arrested Anizio Carvalho, 29, of North Attleboro and charged him with photographing an unsuspecting nude person. That charge carries a sentence of up to 2.5 years in prison.

The business called police Tuesday after an employee found what ended up being a cell phone in a box on the floor of the bathroom, according to the Foxborough Police Department. The cell phone was disguised to appear as additional cleaning supplies and was recording video, according to police.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers and detectives were able to stop the recording and later identified the suspect as a contract janitor who was working in the building.

The department did not specify the business name on its Facebook post. Authorities are still investigating the incident and are now trying to identify other possible victims.