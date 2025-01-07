Music & Musicians

Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn announce Fenway Park show in May

Nate Smith and RaeLynn will be appearing as special guests

By Matt Fortin

FILE – Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022. Aldean released the single “Try That in a Small Town” this month. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Two massive names in country music will be taking the stage at Boston's Fenway Park this May, Live Nation announced Tuesday.

Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn will be playing the iconic ballpark on May 30.

Tickets go on sale Friday Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.

Jason Aldean is known for his hits “Dirt Road Anthem,” “Don’t You Wanna Stay,” “Fly Over States," among others. Aldean called Brooks & Dunn his "musical heroes."

The country music duo has amassed an extensive list of hits through the years, including "Red Dirt Road," "Ain't Nothing 'bout You" and "My Maria."

The country show joins a growing lineup of concerts this summer at Fenway. Shakira will also be playing there in May, and My Chemical Romance has a show scheduled for September.

