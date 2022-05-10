Court Case in Deadly Kidnapping of Jassy Correia Begins in Boston

The trial of a man accused of kidnapping a young mother outside a Boston nightclub three years ago, leading to her death, was opening Tuesday at the city's federal court.

The family of Jassy Correia filed into the courtroom ahead of opening statements in the case. Louis Coleman III, a 35-year-old from Rhode Island, is charged with kidnapping resulting in death; he's pleaded not guilty.

Jassy’s family fills two rows of the courtroom. US Attorney Rachael Rollins is also here. @NBC10Boston @necn — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) May 10, 2022

Jury selection began last week and continued through Tuesday morning.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Correia, who was from Lynn and had a young girl, was celebrating her 23rd birthday in February 2019 when she was allegedly kidnapped outside Venu Nightclub in Boston.

Attorneys on both sides of the case of a man accused of killing 23-year-old Jassy Correia will return to court.

Police said Coleman was seen on surveillance video carrying Correia's limp body into his Providence apartment about two hours later.

Coleman was stopped on Interstate 95 in Delaware four days later with Correia's body in the trunk. Authorities said she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

The charge of kidnapping resulting in death carries a sentence of either death or life in prison, but federal prosecutors said last year that they will not seek the death penalty against Coleman. An attorney for Coleman said at the time he was "pleased" with the decision.

Prosecutors plan to present graphic evidence against Coleman at the trial, including video of him carrying Correia piggyback to his car after she was pushed out of an Uber that wasn't hers into the cold night, The Boston Globe reported Sunday, citing court records.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The man indicted for the kidnapping death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in federal court in Boston Tuesday morning.