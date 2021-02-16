Local

Jaylen Brown: ‘It Would ‘Mean a Lot' to Play in NBA All-Star Game

By Justin Leger

Jaylen Brown opens up about desire to play in All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A 2021 NBA All-Star nod would be an extra special honor for Jaylen Brown.

The Boston Celtics swingman has been outstanding so far in Year 5 of his career after being snubbed from last year's All-Star festivities. With Brown arguably being the C's most consistent player to this point, it'd be a surprise to not see him in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia for the 2021 All-Star Game.

Following Tuesday's 112-99 win over the Denver Nuggets, Brown opened up about what it would mean to him to be selected as an All-Star.

“It would mean a lot, especially being in Atlanta” Brown told NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg. “I just gotta come out and be my best every single day. That’s it. I just love to play the game. So we’ll see what happens.”

NBA All-Star fan voting closed Tuesday night. If Brown isn't chosen by the fans to be a starter, the 24-year-old can still head to Atlanta as a reserve if selected by NBA head coaches.

Brown is averaging 26.0 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 51.3 percent from the field through 24 games.

