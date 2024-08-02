Jaylen Brown launches grant and mentorship program to help close racial wealth gap

When Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown signed his massive contract extension, he spoke about closing the racial wealth gap in Boston and creating a Black Wall Street.

With his nonprofit, Boston XChange, Brown hopes to spur economic growth in traditionally-underinvested communities.

"This is his vision," said Yscaira Jimenez, the nonprofit's entrepreneur-in-residence. "We're encouraging all Boston-based creators to apply.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown is recommitting to the Boston community through his charitable organization.

The nonprofit will help local entrepreneurs in the Greater Boston area get off the ground.

Those who are accepted will receive up to $100,000 in grant money, mentorship and space to do their work.

For example, the program would help a chef with access to a professional kitchen, or help a podcaster build a studio.

"We are basically looking for folks who have for-profit businesses who want to accelerate those businesses," Jimenez said.

Brown, who's teaming up with fellow Celtics star Jrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren, on this initiative, wants to make sure he has an impact in Boston — and not just on the court.

"Take his actions as proof, this is someone who, at such a young age, is really thinking about driving systems change, and making sure he doesn't just play for the city, that he's actually investing in the city," Jimenez said.

The applications are now live online. Ten people will be selected in this first round. The deadline is in two weeks.