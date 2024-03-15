Jayson Tatum writes children's book, says he's ‘really excited' for its release

"It's something I'm really excited for," Jayson Tatum said, sharing that "Baby Dunks-a-Lot" has been in the works for over a year and a half. "Eager for people to buy it and for kids to be inspired all over the world"

What can't Jayson Tatum do?

The 26-year-old Boston Celtics star announced Wednesday that he was written a children's book called "Baby Dunks-a-Lot," a hilarious tale of a baby turned basketball superstar.

"Hope yall laugh at this one with us," Tatum wrote on a post shared to X, formerly Twitter.

The All-Star forward said he loved working on this project, saying he reads together all the time with his 6-year-old son Deuce -- a fixture at his dad's NBA games.

Co-written by Sam Apple and illustrated by Parker-Nia Gordon, the laugh-out-loud picture book is available for pre-order now and will be on sale on Aug. 27.

Fans may be wondering when Tatum had time to work on a children's book, something he was asked this week.

"I don't get much sleep, I know that," he responded, adding that it feels great to be called an author.

"It's something I'm really excited for," he added, sharing that it's been in the works for over a year and a half. "Eager for people to buy it and for kids to be inspired all over the world"

