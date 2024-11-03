JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr. holding rally in New Hampshire on Sunday

With just days to go before New Englanders hit the polls on Tuesday, Sen. JD Vance is set to hold a rally in Derry, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Donald Trump's campaign has announced that the vice presidential nominee and Donald Trump Jr. will appear Sunday at the New England Sports Center, located at 7 A Street.

Anyone who wishes to attend the 7 p.m. event can register for tickets here. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The Ohio senator has been busy in the final days leading up to Election Day.

He was asked last week about the racist jokes at his running mate's New York City rally, saying he was "so over it."

"I’ve heard about the joke, I haven’t actually seen the joke that you mentioned, but I think that it’s telling that Kamala Harris’ closing message is essentially that all of Donald Trump’s voters are Nazis, and you should get really pissed off about a comedian telling a joke," Vance said Monday.

“We are not going to — we’re not going to restore the greatness of American civilization if we get offended at every little thing," Vance added. "Let’s have a sense of humor and let’s have a little fun and let’s go win...”

The Granite State has seen a flurry of politicians on the campaign trail in the past week, including former President Bill Clinton, who spoke in support of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

