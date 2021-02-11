Local

Ice Rescue

Jeep Nosedives Into Ice on Frozen Mass. Pond

Firefighters shared photos showing rescue workers bringing rope out on the ice to the stricken SUV

By Gabi Falk

A cranberry red Jeep broke through ice on a pond in Sterling, Massachusetts, Thursday, leaving its front end partially submerged.

Everyone inside of the SUV was safe, the local fire department said on Facebook. They didn't say why the Jeep was out on the ice in the first place. 

Firefighters and police arrived at the scene, near Squareshire Road, around 12:23 p.m., firefighters said. They shared photos showing rescue workers bringing rope out on the ice to the stricken SUV.

Towing services were working to get the Jeep out of the ice, firefighters said. 

