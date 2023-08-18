chelsea

Jeep on its side after crash overnight in Chelsea

A Jeep was left on its side and with its windshield completely shattered following a crash overnight in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Three cars were apparently involved in the crash on Washington Avenue, which happened early on Friday morning.

An NBC10 Boston crew on scene saw major damage to the back of one of the other cars involved. Firefighters with the Chelsea Fire Department were on scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

