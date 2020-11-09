Local

Elections 2020

Jennifer Lawrence Celebrates Biden-Harris Win in the Streets of Boston

A video of Jennifer Lawrence throwing a "party for 1" over the election results was posted to her Twitter account Saturday

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

Actress Jennifer Lawrence took to the streets of Boston over the weekend to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' win.

Lawrence was screaming and dancing to Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” in her pajamas and a face mask. A video of her "party for 1" was posted on her Twitter account Saturday.

Lawrence, who typically maintains a modest presence on social media, created the Twitter account in June to call for racial justice and support the Biden-Harris ticket, according to the Boston Globe.

The Hollywood actress also weighed in on the Massachusetts ballot question that would have implemented a ranked-choice voting system in state elections, making a video in support of the measure, which was voted down at the polls last week.

Lawrence supported ranked-choice voting when it was on the ballot in Maine in 2018 as well.

