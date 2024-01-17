Jerod Mayo to be introduced as Patriots new head coach

A New era begins Wednesday in Foxborough, Massachusetts. After 24 years, the New England Patriots will introduce a new head coach.

Jerod Mayo is a former Patriot himself — and has been on the team's coaching staff since 2019. However, he brings some other titles with him, including youngest head coach in the NFL and the first Black head coach for New England.

After five years as a position coach in New England, Mayo, 37, will be filling some big shoes left by Bill Belichick after the team suffered their worst season since 1992.

Mayo was announced as Belichick's replacement on Friday — a day after the former Patriots coach and team owners officially parted ways.

Interesting note: Mayo had it written into his contract last year that he would be Belichick's successor. That's why the Patriots did not have to go through a full search to hire a new coach.

The Patriots announced a year ago that the club was planning to give him a contract extension that would keep him with the team long-term. And now, he's the 15th coach of the franchise.

Mayo first joined the patriots in 2008 as a first-round pick and played for the pats through 2015. He then came back in 2019 to be their inside linebacker's coach.

A press conference is set for noon Wednesday at Gillette Stadium to make it all official.