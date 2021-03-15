Local

Jersey Mike's Subs to Open New Location in Boston

It's on of several upcoming locations on their way to the area

By Boston Restaurant Talk

This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.

A New Jersey-based chain of sub shops is going to be opening yet another yet outlet in the local area, with this one being its first within the Boston city limits.

According to its "coming soon" section, Jersey Mike's Subs is planning to open in Brighton, with the listing for the Washington Street spot simply saying that it is coming "soon." This is one of several upcoming locations on their way to the Greater Boston area, with other new outlets opening in Bedford, Hingham, Randolph, and Walpole.

Jersey Mike's Subs first started out in Point Pleasant, NJ, in 1956.

The address for the upcoming location of Jersey Mike's Subs in Brighton is 466 Washington Street, Brighton, MA, 02135. The website for Jersey Mike's can be found at https://www.jerseymikes.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

