Jet Ski Crash on Pond in New Hampshire Sends Two Women to Hospital

Two people were hurt after a boating crash Sunday afternoon on Long Pond in Pelham, New Hampshire.

Two women were riding a jet ski at a high speed when they crashed into a boat that was floating with its engine off, according to a release from New Hampshire State Police. The boat had four people on board, three of whom jumped off right before the crash.

Pelham police and fire responded to the incident just after 3 p.m., and gave "lifesaving first aid" to the two women who were on the jet ski, according to police. Both were taken to hospitals in Massachusetts; one was med-flighted. No one on the boat that was hit got badly hurt.

This crash is now under investigation by the Marine Patrol division of New Hampshire State Police as well as the Pelham Police Department. Several other agencies helped out with the investigation, including Dracut Massachusetts Police Department, Salem NH Police Department and Hudson Police Department.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Sergeant Steve O’Connor at (603) 227-2114 or email Stephen.J.O’Connor@dos.nh.gov.