Local

Massachusetts

Jet Skier Missing After Hitting Boat on Connecticut River in Northampton, Mass.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the missing jet skier is believed to be a 51-year-old man.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A jet skier went missing following a collision with a boat Sunday evening on the Connecticut River in Northampton, Massachusetts, police said.

Massachusetts State Police said several agencies responded to the incident around 7 p.m. Sunday. Two occupants of the boat were rescued by Environmental Police Officers and taken to the state boat ramp along Route 5 where they were then transferred to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. Police did not say what injuries they may have suffered.

Crews from state police, environmental police and other local public safety agencies searched on the river for the missing jet skier until just before midnight, police said. Search teams resumed their efforts Monday but they did not locate the missing jet-ski operator.

Troopers and officers are deploying side-scan sonar equipment, which feeds a sonar image of the water column and river bottom back to a monitor on the boats. Divers will enter the water if any anomalies or objects are detected by the sonar, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The search will resume Tuesday for the missing jet skier, who is believed to be a 51-year-old man, police said.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsNorthamptonConnecticut Riverjet skier
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us