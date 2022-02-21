JetBlue Flight Lands Safely in Boston After Potential Hydraulic Issue

A JetBlue flight headed for Boston experienced a potential mechanical issue Monday night, but the aircraft landed safely at Logan Airport, and no one was injured, according to airport and airline officials.

Out of an abundance of caution, JetBlue flight 2896 from Punta Cana to Boston requested priority handling on arrival into Boston due to an indication of a potential hydraulic issue, an airline spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. The flight landed safely just before 9 p.m. and customers deplaned normally.

Video from the scene showed several emergency vehicles surrounding the aircraft on the runway.

A spokesperson for Boston Logan Airport confirmed to NBC10 Boston that the JetBlue flight landed without incident Monday night after an alert was called for an issue on the aircraft. No injuries were reported, the spokesperson said, deferring all other questions to JetBlue.

The aircraft will be taken out of service to be inspected, the JetBlue spokesperson said. It was not immediately clear how long that process may take.

No other information was available Monday night.