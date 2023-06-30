Jewelry Maker Alex and Ani closes RI headquarters and 20 stores

Popular jeweler Alex and Ani will be closing its corporate headquarters located in Rhode Island and 20 stores.

A spokesperson for the company told WJAR that the closing of the stores will be effective on June 25.

The company's headquarters shut down on Tuesday.

"Alex and Ani has been reimagining various aspects of our company over the past few years. From moving our assembly operation, relocating our warehouse and updating our ERP system, we are collectively working towards a strategic omni-channel environment that supports shifts in retail and consumers’ wants and needs. Throughout this process, we must make difficult decisions that ultimately support this journey." said a spokesperson for the company.

One year ago the company had filed for bankruptcy protection.

Stores will remain open at the following locations: