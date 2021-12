An investigation is underway after a jewelry store was robbed in Nashua overnight.

Nashua Police confirmed that Shnayder Jewelry at 110 Daniel Webster Highway was robbed early Thursday morning after a call first came in around 3 a.m.

Authorities are actively searching for suspects.

The extent of the damage to the store and the value of the property stolen was not yet known.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.